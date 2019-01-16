MAWARIRE CHARGED : EXPECTED IN COURT TOMORROW





Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a prominent activist, Pastor Evan Mawarire, as protests against soaring fuel prices enter their third day.





Mr Mawarire was taken from his home and charged with inciting violence.







Offices and businesses remained closed on Wednesday and the streets of the capital, Harare, were largely deserted.





Several people have been killed and hundreds arrested in the protests. Mobile networks, acting on government orders, have suspended internet access.





The BBC's Shingai Nyoka in Harare says many Zimbabweans are questioning what happens next, especially as they can no longer access popular messaging platforms such as Whatsapp - a major source of information.





Africa Live: More on this story and others from the continent

Despair, anger and anxiety in Zimbabwe's fuel queue

Earlier on Wednesday, police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd that had gathered at the only supermarket currently operating in Harare's business district.



