MAN MURDERS WIFE, DAUGHTER, HANGS SELF

A 70-YEAR-old man from Bulawayo’s Gwabalanda suburb allegedly murdered his wife and their 13-year-old daughter before committing suicide following marital problems related to infidelity.



Jonathan Maphonjwana Moyo fatally attacked Sikhangezile Sibanda (44) and their daughter Sibekile Moyo using a spear and a knife.



After committing the crime, Moyo hanged himself from the roof trusses of their bedroom using a piece of rope.

Sources said Moyo constantly accused his wife of cheating on him, raising suspicions that those differences were behind the killings.







Moyo left a suicide note saying he had killed his daughter so that she does not suffer as an orphan due to the death of both her parents. He did not state the reason for killing his wife and committing suicide.





Police suspect the killings and suicide may have occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Tenants at the deceased’s house did not hear any noise but became suspicious at around 3PM on Wednesday when they did not see the three family members that day.





Bulawayo Provincial Deputy Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident, adding that Moyo used a spear and knife as murder weapons.





He said a tenant discovered the bodies at around 3PM on Wednesday when she decided to check on them after not seeing the three up to around that time.





“She noticed the deceased woman’s legs through the slightly opened spare bedroom door, prompting her to go inside and check. She found Sibanda and her daughter lying dead in cold blood. She informed her husband and they notified their neighbours who quickly came. Together they discovered the body of Moyo, which was hanging in his bedroom and their daughter’s,” said Insp Ncube.





He said Moyo’s suicide note did not state much except that he had also killed his daughter for fear she would suffer as an orphan when the suspect and his wife were dead.





Police expressed concern over increased cases of domestic violence that result in murder and suicide. “We advise members of the public to seek counselling when in dispute than to resort to violence. People should also seek advice from third parties as this also helps when going through a rough patch,” said Insp Ncube.





Moyo’s brother, Mr Philip Moyo (66) said he was in shock over the family tragedy.

He said although their family was aware that the family had persistent marital problems, they had not expected Moyo to resort to murder and suicide.





In October, a pastor from Nkulumane suburb poisoned his two daughters before killing himself in South Africa where the family was based citing marital and other problems.





Precocious Mpofu (36) allegedly forced his two daughters, Shalom (11) and Panashe (7) to drink a drainage cleaning chemical before also taking it in Yeoville suburb, Johannesburg.





The deceased, who is alleged to have been a pastor at Prophet Blessing Chiza’s Eagle Life Assembly and his wife, Ms Chido Chipangura had separated but she was still living in South Africa.





In December, 2017, a commuter omnibus driver from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb allegedly murdered his wife before committing suicide following a domestic dispute. Chronicle