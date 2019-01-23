MAN BEATS UP WIFE OVER PIMPLES ON PRIVATES

A 39-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for assaulting his wife after she told him that she had developed pimples on her privates.



Joseph Derera appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lesigo Ngwenya and pleaded guilty to an assault charge. He was sentenced to 210 hours of community service.



“The court considered that you did not waste its time by pleading guilty at once and that your wife wrote an affidavit withdrawing the case. However, that does not mean that what you did is lawful. It is an offence to assault someone and therefore you’re sentenced to 210 hours of community service,” said Mr Ngwenya.







The prosecutor, Mr Leonard Chile said Derera assaulted his wife Ms Langelihle Ncube (20) last Tuesday in the afternoon. The court heard that Ms Ncube lives with her husband in North End but ever since the incident she has been staying at her family’s house in Queens Park.





“On January 15 this year at around 4PM, Ms Ncube approached her husband and told him that she had developed pimples on her privates. “This did not go well with Derera who then assaulted his wife with fists on the mouth and kicked her once on the back,” said Mr Chile.





The court heard that Ms Ncube sustained injuries on her mouth from the assault. Her upper tooth broke and three of her lower teeth are shaking. She was medically examined and the medical affidavit was brought to court as an exhibit. Chronicle