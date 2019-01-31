MAID AND LOVER STEAL $23K FROM EMPLOYER

A 32-year-old maid from Waterfalls, Harare, has appeared in court on allegations of conniving with her boyfriend to steal US$23 200 from her employer’s bedroom.





They reportedly used the money to buy two trucks, clothes and other assets. Hilda Andiraso (26) and Gabriel Solomon (28) appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje on unlawful entry charges.





They were remanded in custody to tomorrow after the State, led by Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe, opposed bail.





It is the State’s case that on October 25 last year, the complainant Precious Sibanda left home for work without locking the door to her bedroom. Andiraso allegedly invited Solomon whereupon they hatched a plan to steal the money, which was in Sibanda’s bedroom.





The court heard that when Solomon arrived, Andiraso took him to her bedroom before locking all the outside doors and left him to execute their plan while she was away at Park Town shops.

Solomon allegedly entered Sibanda’s bedroom and stole US$23 200 from the headboard and returned to the spare bedroom.





Andiraso returned after a while and let Solomon out of the house with the money. When Sibanda returned home she did not check to see whether the money was still there and only discovered that it had been stolen the following morning.





A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Andiraso who later implicated her lover.

Andiraso led police to her rural home in Guruve where they recovered US$5 000.





Solomon indicated that he had bought a Toyota truck, clothes and a mobile phone for US$10 538.

The court heard that Solomon deposited US$6 700 with a local shipping company for the importation of an Isuzu 4-tonne truck which was still in transit from Japan. Herald