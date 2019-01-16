LOOTERS WREAK HAVOC

Hooligans continued with their rampage in Chinhoyi and broke into several shops at Gadzema Shopping Center where they looted valuable goods worth thousands of dollars.







The main victims of the looting spree were an electrical appliances shop, Bustech and food outlet, Chicken Lounge. The looting prompted businesses to close shop the rest of Wednesday in fear of further attacks.





As a result, the Chinhoyi CBD was virtually deserted. 68 people have been arrested in connection with the disturbances. Security has been beefed up at several potential target points to contain the hooligans perpetrating the terror attacks. zbc