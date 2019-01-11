ILL TYSON GETS PASSPORT BACK





Former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere was yesterday given back his passport to enable him to travel to South Africa for treatment. He will have the passport until January 16. This was after regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya granted the former minister’s application for the release of the passport.





Representing the State, Mr Zivanai Macharaga from the Special Prosecuting Unit did not oppose Kasukuwere’s application, saying he was convinced by documents from his doctor confirming the medical check-up. Kasukuwere’s bail conditions were also temporarily relaxed and he was remanded to January 17 for routine remand.





He is being represented by Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba, instructed by Mr Charles Chinyama.





Kasukuwere is facing four charges of abuse of office emanating from the time when he was Youth Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment Minister and Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister.





Meanwhile, Mr Mujaya temporarily suspended the trial of former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and his former Permanent Secretary Francis Gudyanga pending the determination of Chidhakwa’s application at the High Court.





Chidhakwa unsuccessfully made an application at the lower court seeking recusal of the presiding magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini and two prosecutors from the Special Prosecuting Unit.





Following the dismissal of his application, Chidhakwa — through his lawyer Advocate Sylvester Hashiti —approached the High Court and filed an urgent application to review the decision of Mr Vitorini and the Prosecutor-General.





He then sought a stay of the criminal proceedings pending the determination of the application for review.

Chidhakwa allegedly appointed Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), with the full knowledge that the MMCZ Act required a minimum of six and a maximum of 10 board members.



