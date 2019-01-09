GUTU VILLAGERS SLAM CHAMISA

Gutu villagers yesterday castigated MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for failing to practise what he preaches. They accuse Mr Chamisa of speaking development in the media when his own village resembled an abandoned temple.



Mr Chamisa, who harbours Presidential ambitions, comes from Chiwara communal lands in Gutu South. Villagers want Mr Chamisa to prove his worth at village level first before eyeing national positions.



Village head Mr Shadreck Chidyarukuni told The Herald that Mr Chamisa was living large in a village where everyone was struggling to make ends meet and is not bothered by the gulf.







“I do not harbour any ambition of being President myself, but I am Chamisa’s village head and have not yet witnessed any notable development that he has done in the village,” said Mr Chidyarukuni.

He said nothing on the ground suggested Mr Chamisa comes from Chiwara.





“You can see for yourself that there is nothing on the ground to show for his position as an aspiring presidential candidate. He is not leading by example. What we only know is that at his homestead there are 26 dogs and that it is electrified,’’ said Mr Chidyarukuni.





He said villagers were walking long distances to access basic amenities.

Chief Chiwara, real name Mr Reuben Marinda, said Mr Chamisa was not “ripe” for the throne dismissing him as a pretender.





“Chamisa is still young in terms of his approach. He has made many empty promises in this area and next to his father’s homestead there is a someone who cannot fend for himself but he continues to

cast a blind eye ton his situation,” said Chief Chiwara.

He said Mr Chamisa had electrified his homestead yet other villagers were living in the dark.





“He needs time to mature before entertaining any idea of being the President of the country. He cannot compete with the person of the calibre of our President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa who is a tried and tested leader,” said Chief Chiwara. Herald