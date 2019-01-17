GOVT SETS NEW COMMUTER FARES

GOVERNMENT and commuter omnibus operators met in Harare yesterday and agreed on new fares ranging between $1 and $3 depending on distance.



Commuter omnibus and long distance operators had hiked fares without any justification.

Addressing a press conference in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said it was agreed that long distance transport operators charge 10 cents per kilometre.



“Government has noted with concern a creeping profiteering streak by commuter omnibus operators, who are taking advantage of the disturbances in the past few days to overcharge commuters itching to go about their day-to-day activities, despite the rebate in excise duty for fuel extended to them by Government being in place,” said Mr Mangwana.











He said the new fares should provide some cushion to commuters whose incomes were already strained.





“To ameliorate the plight of the commuting public, Government today held a meeting with commuter omnibus operators, drivers and conductors, where the following prices were agreed: Less than 10km $1, 11km to 20km $2 and for 21 km and above $3. For long distance transport, a price of 10 cents per kilometre was agreed. All peace-loving Zimbabweans are assured of safety as they conduct their day-to-day activities,” said Mr Mangwana.





Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Fortune Chasi earlier also told a Press conference that Government had assured transport operators of security.





“We met from 8 am to around 11 am and we had an amicable meeting with the various associations of both urban and long distance transporters.





“They explained their willingness to get back to work but said they had problems in accessing fuel and also expressed concern on personal security and that of their property.





“As Government we have, through the security agents, reassured them of their personal security and that of their property,” he said. Herald