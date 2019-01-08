GMB BOSS, WIFE UP FOR $25K FRAUD

A GRAIN Marketing Board (GMB) Gweru depot manager and his wife have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the parastatal of more than $25 000.



Lazarus Vhengere and his wife Tanatsiwa Munyanyiwa yesterday appeared before Gweru magistrate Mr Progress Murandu for initial remand.



Vhengere is facing two counts of criminal abuse of office and fraud while Munyanyiwa is facing one count of fraud.



The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges and was each remanded out of custody on $50 bail to January 30.







It is alleged that during a period extending from September 2017 to November last year, Vhengere being GMB Gweru depot manager acting in common purpose with his wife, hatched a plan to defraud the depot.





The couple allegedly misrepresented to GMB Gweru depot that Munyanyiwa had bought GMB products worth $25 344-26, the amount she allegedly swiped into the depot bank account in exchange for cash collected at the depot.





It is the State’s case that because of Vhengere’s alleged conduct, on non compliance to procedure, Gweru GMB depot suffered a prejudice of its good corporate governance as the couple took the hard cash and replaced it with swipe money.





The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the couple.

Mr Reginald Chidawanyika appeared for Vhengere and Munyanyiwa while Ms Namatirai Madzudzu appeared for the State. Chronicle



