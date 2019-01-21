FIVE KILLED IN CHINHOYI CRASH





Five people were killed in a road accident some 15 km from Chinhoyi along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu road early this morning.





The five were travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle whose driver is said to have lost control of the car before it overturned and rolled.





According to police spokesperson for Mashonaland West Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara, the accident victims’ bodies were discovered strewn at the scene of the accident by an informant.





The real cause of the accident remains unknown, but there is evidence the vehicle rolled before throwing away the car occupants 20 metres from the road.





The deceased include four adult males and a woman.



