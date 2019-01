ED HAS FAILED : NKOSANA MOYO

Zimbabweans have suffered a deteriorating economy over the past four decades. The outcomes of that as we know are that there is very high unemployment level well above 80%. This means Zimbabweans have no means of making a livelihood at any level that can be considered to be satisfactory. On the one side you have a population whose purchasing power has been severely undercut. On the other side you have an economy whose factories have closed down because of the conditions in the country and we have said we want to revive the economy, attract investment in the country. When you revive an economy, the basis on which you make an investment in a particular geography is based on a demand for the goods that you are going to sell. If there is no demand you cannot invest and make money, you will invest and lose all your money. If you are going to invest in an economy where the people already have a diminished ability to buy, you need to make sure that you don’t make it worse by increasing taxes. When Mthuli Ncube took over, we have seen them further undermining Zimbabweans’ ability to buy. So it follows therefore that when an investor looks at a business case for investing in Zimbabwe, the observation is that there are no people who are going to buy, therefore, there is no need to build a factory in Zimbabwe.