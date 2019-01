ED : FOREIGN INVESTMENTS SAFE IN ZIM

“Guided by the second republic’s engagement and reengagement policy, Zimbabwe is committed to deepen and strengthen relations with the government and people of Kazakhstan. Investment opportunities exist in the mining, agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure development and energy sectors. My government is entrenching a disciplined, consistent and predictable business and policy environment which is free from corruption. Also, as part of efforts to improve the business environment, we have launched the special economic zones,” said Cde Mnangagwa.