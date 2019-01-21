DRC CONCOURT DECISION MUST BE RESPECTED : MNANGAGWA





President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also Deputy Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security has called on all parties and stakeholders in the Democratic Republic of Congo to respect the decision of the country’s Constitutional Court which declared Felix Tshisekedi the president-elect following the December elections in the DRC.





President Mnangagwa further called on all parties and stakeholders to continue working for peace, stability and unity for all citizens which is critical for sustainable development and a better life for all the Congolese citizens.





He also stressed the need by the international community to uphold and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC in conformity with the SADC Treaty, Constitutive Act of the African Union and the United Nations Charter.





He reiterated his commitment to working closely with the president-elect and his administration.





An opposition politician in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has called on his millions of followers to conduct a peaceful campaign of civil disobedience following the rejection of his appeal against election results by the country’s highest court.





Martin Fayulu said he considered himself the “sole legitimate president-elect” of the country and urged the Congolese people not to recognise “any individual who would claim this authority illegally”.





The DRC’s constitutional court confirmed early on Sunday morning that Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the country’s main opposition party, was the winner of the polls that were held after more than two years of delays in December.





Fayulu, who was placed a close second, rejected the provisional official tally released last week, saying it was the product of a secret deal between Tshisekedi and the outgoing president, Joseph Kabila, to cheat him out of a clear win.





Leaked internal data seen by the Guardian from the electoral commission in the DRC and from the influential Catholic church, which deployed more than 40,000 monitors on polling day, appears to indicate that Fayulu won convincingly with about 60% of the votes cast.





Aides to Kabila and Tshisekedi have denied making any deal, though they have confirmed a dialogue.

