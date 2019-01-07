DOCS RETURN TO WORK

The situation in the country’s hospitals is slowly normalising as junior doctors who had withdrawn their services are now returning for duty.



Harare Central Hospital CEO Dr Nyasha Masuka, Mpilo Central Hospital Clinical Director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Clinical Director Dr Noah Madziva confirmed that junior doctors started reporting for duty this Monday and they are following the due processes of filling in the requisite forms and resuming duties.





“Junior doctors started reporting for duty this morning and tomorrow morning we will be more certain about the actual numbers of those who would have reported for duty. We will go through a process where they write letters to my office indicating that they are back at work and when they would want to start work and we will have to respond to them according to the provision since we are to lift the suspension that they had been placed under,” said Dr Masuka.





Mpilo Central Hospital Clinical Director, Dr Solwayo Ngwenya “This morning the junior doctors started coming in to resume duties, the numbers are pleasing and more are trickling in, we expect more tomorrow and this is going to bolster the services we are already offering. I foresee the reopening of many services like the outpatients department so that our patients will have access to medical care,” said Dr Ngwenya.

“Quite a sizable number had reported for work by 10.am, and when I checked again at 2.pm, some more doctors had also come in. I also checked with my colleagues at Harare Hospital, Mpilo, UBH and the situation is the same that the doctors are coming slowly but surely and we hope that by the end of the day the rest or the majority of the doctors would have reported for duty,” said Dr Madziva.





The 35-days long impasse between junior doctors and their employer, the Health Services Board (HSB) was only ended on Saturday last week when the parties signed an agreement after a long bipartite forum.

The junior doctors had met the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa the previous day and agreed in principle to go back to work. zbc