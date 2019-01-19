DEFEND THE REVOLUTION : ZANU PF TELLS SUPPORTERS





THE ruling Zanu-PF has encouraged its members to defend the revolution at a time when the country is under siege from rogue MDC-Alliance elements and its allies who instigated a damaging stayaway last week.





This was said during an emergency Bulawayo Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting at Davies Hall yesterday by the party provincial secretary for administration Cde Elifas Mashaba. He said the country had been affected by widespread political disturbances in the name of economic protests which resulted in the destruction of property, loss of innocent lives, including those in the security sector.





“Innocent citizens of our country fell prey to barbaric and vicious attacks from these enemies of the people who indiscriminately used an assortment of weaponry which included iron bars, machetes, stones, barbed wire and in some cases firearms.





“Many of the victims were left homeless while some sustained life threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at various medical centres across the country,” he said.





Cde Mashaba said the protests were acts of terrorism and not protests. “In this moment in time we must all work together to defend this sacred vote. All our party structures including the youth, stand activated to defend our revolution. We all know what a war is about and as responsible citizens of our dear nation, we must do everything possible to avoid it.”





He told the meeting that the developments in the country must remind them of the lethal scale at which the regime change agenda is now pursued.





“The revolution is under threat, these threats come against a background of a resounding victory by the party in the harmonised elections.





The results of these elections left our enemies in total disarray. “The results were widely accepted by Sadc, AU and various observer missions including the international community and were declared peaceful, free, fair, and credible,” he said.





Cde Mashaba said members of the party should increase their vigilance and stay alert during such times.



