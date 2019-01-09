COPS QUIZ COMIC PASTOR OVER SKIT

Comedian Prosper Ngomashi, better known as Comic Pastor, was on Monday called in for questioning by the police.



This follows his latest comic skit with fellow comedian and United States-based Alfred Kainga, which seemingly feasts on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent stunt of cutting short his leave to help solve the doctors’ strike.



This police interview comes as some disgruntled people are reportedly looking for him but he says he is not in fear of such antics. Sources said he was “advised” to tone down his work towards the authorities as his work was ruffling feathers.



This development raises questions over the independence of arts practitioners in exercising their art. Some social media users took it as an attack on the president but this has been the trend with local comedians addressing what people will be saying.



The comedian confirmed the development yesterday saying it was nothing to fear as it was just a moment of questioning.



“It was just a few questions over the latest skit but it was nothing serious. I’m told there is someone who is also after me, I don’t know who he is but not from the police but there is nothing to fear. The skit was not an attack but is just something that the ordinary people are saying,” he said.



The skit shows Comic Pastor in a suit and a scarf seeking spiritual help from prophets for him to overcome the rising challenges such as the strike.



Other comedians such as Gonyeti and Magi of Bustop TV also tackle several social issues that affect people and society in general.



In music circles, dancehall star Winky D has found himself under attack from some quarters following the release of his track Kasong Kejecha which they felt was an attack on the system. Daily News