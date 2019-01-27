COPS HUNT FOR HWENDE, 26 OTHERS

POLICE have launched a manhunt for at least 27 MDC-Alliance officials and activists, including their civil society partners, for allegedly organising the so-called stay-away that degenerated into an orgy of looting, vandalism and lawlessness.



Some of the suspects linked to the looting, incitement of violence and destruction of property that occurred during the recent violent demonstrations instigated by the opposition party have since fled the country and are reportedly holed up in South Africa.



The suspects on the police wanted list include Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Mr Peter Gift Mutasa, activist Mr Promise Mkhwananzi, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) chairperson Mr Rashid Mahiya, Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende and party spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume.



The other MDC-Alliance functionaries being sought are party Youth Assembly secretary-general Mr Lovemore Chinoputsa, former Harare South legislator Mr Shadreck Mashayamombe, Mr Munyaradzi Shoko, Ms Christine Magorimbo alias Mai Chiutsi, Mr Ishmael Kauzani, Mr Simbarashe Bernard alias Juma, Mr Denford Ngadziore (35), Mr Talent Nyakuneungwa (30), Mr Pride Mukono (28) Mr Happymore Chidziva (36) Mr Shakespeare Mukoyi (42), Ms Lovejoy Mutongwiza (26), Mr Paul Gorekore (34), Mr Elvis Mugare (26), Mr Stanley Manyenya, Mr James Chidhakwa, Mr Goodrich Chimbaira, Mr Tineyi Munetsi, Mr Godfrey Sithole Karakadzai, Mr Hamuna Madzungaira, Mr Cornelius Kureva and Mr Mathias Nerwande.







Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said they wanted to interview the above mentioned people with regards to the violent disturbances.





“As police we are keen to interview 27 suspects in connection with rampant looting, incitement on social media and destruction of property, which occurred between January 14 and 16 this year. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact any nearest police station,” he said.





Violence instigated by MDC-Alliance and its associates in the non-governmental sector left a trail of destruction in most cities and towns including Harare and Bulawayo.





The organisers also used social media to threaten people who intended to go to work.

During the violent protests, hooligans barricaded roads, burnt cars and stormed schools where they beat up teachers.





They also looted supermarkets, stoned or torched police stations and private vehicles and buses and engaged in violent skirmishes with police officers trying to maintain law and order.

The pre-planned demonstrations, which were supported by foreign-funded non-governmental organisations and social groups such as #Tajamuka and #This Flag, left six people, including a police officer, dead. Property worth millions of dollars was destroyed.





The fugitive civil society leaders who include Mr Thabani Moyo, the director of Media Institute of Southern Africa, MDC Alliance MP for Harare North Joana Mamombe, Calvin Kobiri of Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights and director of Combined Harare Residents Association Mr Mfundo Mlilo among others are reportedly being hosted in the neighbouring country by Amnesty International, an anti-Government entity.





Others who fled the arrests include Tineyi Mukwena of Abameli Lawyers for Human Rights Network, Conrad Munyaradzi-Gweru who is the Advocacy Officer for Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, Tendai Chabvuta formerly with the Zimbabwe Human Rights Forum and Pride Mukono of Generational Consensus.





They are reportedly hiding in Melville, Johannesburg. Herald