CLASHES IN HARARE AND BULAWAYO

Workers under the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and citizen groups have begun a national stayaway in protest against the recent increase in the price of fuel, and the general economic meltdown the country is going through.



By 10 am





In Harare, there are reports of police clashing with protesting crowds in Mabvuku, Kuwadzana and Chitungwiza.





Protesters are burning tyres and barricading roads, and police are responding by deploying teargas and water.





Armed police are patrolling many parts of Harare. In Chitungwiza, protesters are marching along Seke Road, near Chikwanha Shopping Centre.





A number of schools have not opened, with some reports that pupils were turned back.





Army helicopters are reportedly hovering over Harare.





In Bulawayo, the situation is reportedly tense in the city centre, with reports that protesters are marching in the streets. Police are firing teargas. Newsday











