CHOLERA KILLS FOR MORE VAPOSITORI





Four people have died of suspected cholera in the Nyamutumbu area of Murewa at a Johane Marange Chitsidzo Shrine.





Mashonaland East Provincial Epidemiologist Dr Paul Matsvimbo confirmed the deaths saying three people died at the shrine while the other one died at Murewa hospital where he had been admitted.





Dr Matsvimbo said the first to die is a child who was under the care of the leader of the shrine who had come for treatment before the leader passed on later followed by his confidante.





The one who died at hospital is also from the same church.





A treatment camp has already been set up at Nyamutumbu clinic to treat any new cases while the district civil protection committee is expected to meet to mobilise resources.





The latest victims follow the deaths of four other people from the same church at the Mukwe Shrine in December last year.







