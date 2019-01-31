CASH-IN-TRANSIT VAN LOOTED





Police have issued a stern warning to communities not to loot cash-in-transit (CIT) vans after robberies because they might be charged in relation to the crime.





The warning follows after the CIT van was hit on Reverend RTJ Namane Drive in Tembisa about 6.30pm on Monday. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.





According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Brenda Muridili, the security company's drivers had just collected cash when they came under fire.





Bystanders stole money spilt from a blown-up van in Tembisa on Monday evening. Police have warned that anyone in possession of the cash could be charged as an accomplice to armed robbery.

Bystanders stole money spilt from a blown-up van in Tembisa on Monday evening. Police have warned that anyone in possession of the cash could be charged as an accomplice to armed robbery.



