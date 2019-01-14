AS IT HAPPENED





Updates by Newsday

by 14:00

People have barricaded all the streets in Highfield





by 14:05

Looting at Machipisa Shopping Centre in Highfield





by 14:10

All the streets in Highfield virtually impassable





By 13:40

Police seen guarding the entrance to Southernton Police station.





Willowvale Road also barricaded.









By 13:25





Two people confirmed to be shot. Watch SABC for updates.





Kambuzumba road on the way to Rugare closed.

By 13:00





Updates from Bulawayo:





Honda Fit dragging bins into the road along 12 ave and Robert Mugabe Way.





Riot Police moves along Robert Mugabe way.









By 12:45

Buses being stoned, Extra City has been stoned also.





An Eagle Liner is being stoned as well, all the windows have been broken and the bus has been sat on fire.





Tanza Centre in Chitungwiza has been looted.





By 12:40

More barricades along Mutare Road. Cars blocked from proceeding.





All roads from Kuwadzana are closed.





NewsDay reporters in the field are trying to negotiate at every intersection.





By 12:30

Shots fired in Mabvuku. Standoff between police and protesters at Kamunhu Shopping Centre.





By 12:10

Reports of soldiers in the town of Harare.





Rain and thunder forecasts.





In Glenview, along Highglen shops, people have barricaded the road.





Police now moving door to door, beating people in Kuwadzana.





By 11:40

Four people shot and injured in Epworth.





Eight arrested so far.





Police breaking doors of homes arresting people inside.





By 11:30

Police offers are spotted in groups in Harare City Centre





ZADHR Doctors are on standby to provide medical care to those affected by the demonstrations taking place across the country. They state: “Our HOTLINE NUMBER is 0777604610. Kindly SMS, WhatsApp or call if in need of urgent medical attention.”



