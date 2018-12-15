ZIMRA BOSS ARRESTED OVER ABUSIVE LANGUAGE





A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) station manager based at Chiredzi is appearing in court for allegedly using threatening and abusive language against a subordinate.





Lloyd Mubingi (43) appeared before Chiredzi Magistrate Rodgers Mawarire last Wednesday facing one count of using Offensive or False Telephone Messages as Defined in Section 88C of the Postal and Telecommunications Act Chapter 12:05.





Prosecutor Nowell Muranda told the court that on February 10, 2018 Mubingi made a call to Joseph Mutezo, a Revenue Officer who was on duty in Chisumbanje. He shouted at Mutezo and told him “wakajaidzwa, ini handisi mukadzi wako ndokurova usauye padhuze neni uchitaura izvozvo (You are a spoiled brat. Don’t treat me like I am your wife. If you repeat that and you are standing near me, I will beat you up)”.





Mutezo was insisting on payments for his overtime as is provided in his working conditions. Mubingi allegedly made another phone call but Mutezo told him that their relationship should be professional since they are brought together only by work.





After talking to Mutezo on the phone Mubingi allegedly went to Ashton Manyika, another Revenue Officer and said “guys ngatisada kujairirana Mutezo akanyatsokumboita sei chaizvo (I don’t understand Mutezo, he is getting too far)”.





Through his lawyer Emmanuel Chibudu of Kwirira and Magwaliba Attorneys, Mubingi is denying the charges but the State successfully applied for a warrant of seizure to recover the phone call records, but the investigating officer failed to produce the recordings in court last Thursday.





Ashton Manyika was recently suspended and has been identified as one of the State witnesses in the case against Mubingi.



