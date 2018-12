ZIMRA BOSS ARRESTED OVER ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

Prosecutor Nowell Muranda told the court that on February 10, 2018 Mubingi made a call to Joseph Mutezo, a Revenue Officer who was on duty in Chisumbanje. He shouted at Mutezo and told him “wakajaidzwa, ini handisi mukadzi wako ndokurova usauye padhuze neni uchitaura izvozvo (You are a spoiled brat. Don’t treat me like I am your wife. If you repeat that and you are standing near me, I will beat you up)”.