ZANU PF REJECTS GNU

ZANU-PF Bulawayo province yesterday resolved that the party should not engage in any talks of a government of national unity with MDC Alliance and endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party’s sole presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.



The resolutions, which were unanimously adopted by the party’s Bulawayo Provincial Coordinating Committee, will be taken aboard when various thematic committees discuss a range of issues at the National People’s Conference which kicks off next week at Esigodini.



The resolutions, some of which include the re-introduction of district coordinating committees (DCCs), finalisation of the vetting exercise of ex-detainees, were made during the party’s inter-district conference at Bulawayo provincial headquarters, Davis Hall.



The resolutions are premised on what would be debated by thematic committees during the conference.







The thematic committees would discuss the state of the party, its regional and international relations with liberation movements, the economy, social services, media, science and technology, women and youth affairs and the culture, religion and liberation of war heritage.





Zanu-PF’s Bulawayo provincial secretary for administration Cde Elifas Mashaba read out the resolutions before all the wings comprising the main wing, women’s and youth leagues unanimously adopted them.





Under the state of the party, the party resolved on the need to hold future primary elections in a transparent manner as well as restructuring the party and improving its visibility.

“We have resolved as Bulawayo province that there won’t be any talk of government of national unity with [MDC Alliance leader, Mr Nelson] Chamisa. We have also endorsed ED as the sole

Presidential candidate in 2023,” said Cde Mashaba.





The resolution rejecting the possibility of an inclusive government came a few days after Mr Chamisa demanded talks with Zanu-PF which he said would result in the formation of a “transitional authority” to bring “political legitimacy” to the country.





On other issues, Cde Mashaba said:

“We also resolved that all provincial heroes’ acres should be constantly maintained and refurbished just like the national shrine in Harare. We also made a resolution that our party should strengthen its relations with other liberation movements in the region and internationally as well as engaging leaders in our neighbouring countries about the ill-treatment of Zimbabweans in those countries.





“We also agreed on the need to decentralise the registry offices so that licences, identity cards and passports can be accessed electronically at either provincial or district level instead of everything being done in Harare.”





The party also adopted resolutions on the need to resuscitate Cold Storage Company and the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and the imposition of stiff penalties on people who abuse social media.





“The party wants the Government to tighten screws on cyber crimes through putting tough control measures and policies that deter people from abusing social media platforms. We also agreed that pregnant pupils should be allowed to continue with their studies as well as availing loans to youths and women on softer terms,” said Cde Mashaba.





The province also agreed that families of heroes and heroines should be given unlimited access to the graves of their beloved ones lying at the country’s provincial heroes’ acres as well as the establishment of museums for liberation heroes and heroines in all provinces.





“We also resolved that the party should decisively deal with foreign currency dealers who are fuelling price hikes. Bureaux de change should be reintroduced so that people can legally exchange money,” said Cde Mashaba.





Politburo member Cde Absalom Sikhosana said 306 delegates from Bulawayo will attend the conference which starts on December 10 and ends on December 15.





The conference whose theme is “Zimbabwe is Open for Business: In Unity and Peace towards an upper middle income economy by 2030” is expected to attract 5 000 delegates drawn from the country’s 10 provinces. Cde Sikhosana urged delegates to deliberate on nation building issues on behalf of the party. Chronicle