ZANU PF IS LIKE AN ELEPHANT : ED





Zanu-PF’s economy-focused conference, which ended here yesterday, has sent a loud message that the ruling party is “boldly on the move”, First Secretary and President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.





In his rousing closing remarks at the party’s 17th Annual National People’s Conference in Esigodini, Matabeleland South, which was themed “Zimbabwe is open for business: Peace, unity towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030”, Cde Mnangagwa declared that Zanu-PF was unstoppable in its quest to deliver better livelihoods.





To huge cheers, Cde Mnangagwa — who is the Head of State and Government, and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Forces — said: “Here is the message from Esigodini. Those who have ears listen, those with eyes see: Zanu-PF is boldly on the move.





“We have an appointment with our destiny and we will not miss our destiny. Zanu-PF will not be distracted or destroyed, it will prosper.





“Prosperity for our beloved country and a better quality of life of our people is inevitable and it is us who must achieve it.





“Musangano wedu, Zanu-PF, wava kufamba senzou. Ucharamba uchiongofamba, uchingofamba, unchingofamba.





“Hapana unoumisa; tinoziva kwatinoda kuinda; tichafamba, tigongofamba tichingofamba vanovukura vachingovukura.”





Cde Mnangagwa said the resolutions adopted by the Conference marked a new era of implementation and development.



