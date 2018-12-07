WOMEN'S LEAGUE BACKS ED FOR 2023





The Zanu PF Women’s League has endorsed the candidature of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the 2023 harmonised elections in a show of confidence in his action oriented leadership.





The Women’s League also paid tribute to President Mnangagwa for recognising the potential in women and appointing women in key decision making positions.





The Zanu PF Women’s League held its national assembly meeting as part of preparations for the party’s annual conference to be held next week in Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province.





The meeting attended by office bearers from all the country’s provinces and members of the national executive deliberated on a number of national as well as party issues.





President Mnangagwa appointed six women to ministerial positions, three deputy ministers, five provincial governors, while the President of the Senate as well as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament are women, an affirmation of the President’s appreciation of the work done by women and a show of confidence in their capabilities.





This was said by the Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Marble Chinomona.





She paid tribute to the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa for her humility and the charitable works that she is carrying out across the country through her organisation- Angel of Hope Foundation.





Cde Chinomona commended women for the door-to-door campaigns which contributed to the party’s good showing in the July elections but cautioned supporters who are not loyal to the party.





Amai Mnangagwa, however, called for unity of purpose, love for one another, respect for those in leadership positions and implored women to desist from gossiping.





Secretary for Administration in the Women’s League Cde Monica Mutsvangwa read out the 27 resolutions compiled from all the 10 provinces across the country with the main resolution being the endorsement of President Mnangagwa’s candidature in the 2023 elections.





Women’s League member from the United Kingdom branch also attended the meeting.





The Women’s League national assembly meeting was held under the theme, ‘Unshakeable and Hardworking Women in Support of Unwavering Action Oriented Leadership’.





Cde Angeline Masuku was also introduced to the women as the new Deputy Secretary for Women’s Affairs, a position left vacant after the death of Cde Thokozile Mathuthu in August this year.



