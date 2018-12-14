WHY DO YOU NEED THE MONEY : MAGISTRATE DISMISSES WOMAN'S MAINTENANCE CLAIM

A BULAWAYO magistrate has dismissed a woman’s claim for maintenance after her estranged husband said he is playing his role as a father to their minor child.



Ms Vonai Waguta was claiming $210 as child upkeep for the couple’s one year old child from Mr Jabulani Mawarire but she did not say why she was claiming the money.

The magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea asked Mr Mawarire how much he was offering for his child.Mr Mawarire said he could not offer anything as he was providing everything for his child.



“I admit that we separated with Ms Waguta but I buy formula for the child, I pay her rentals, I’m doing everything for her and the baby. I don’t know why she has brought me here,” said Mr Mawarire on Wednesday.







When Ms Waguta was asked by the magistrate to respond to what her estranged husband had said, she said he was providing for child.





“I admit he is doing everything that he mentioned but l still need money for child upkeep,” she said.





Ms Mlea dismissed Ms Waguta’s claim for child upkeep saying her estranged husband is taking care of the baby.





“Mr Mawarire has not neglected his duties to provide for the minor child as confirmed by Ms Waguta, therefore application for maintenance is dismissed,” said the magistrate. Chronicle