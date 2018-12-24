WE WERE ROBBED : MORGAN HERITAGE FANS

Reggae music lovers were left fuming as they felt robbed at the Friday Morgan Heritage, headlined gig at Harare International Conference Centre, HICC after the renowned group used CD backtracks instead of a live band.



Musicians Mono Mkundu and Dereck Mpofu among other people could not hide their displeasure after parting ways with $50 entrance fee and took to social media venting their anger.



Dancehall star Winky D also pulled out on the 11th hour after failing to agree with organisers who had requested him to also perform using CD backtracks without a band.





Winky D’s camp said: “Vigilance Management hereby informs music lovers who were looking forward to seeing Winky D at the HICC tonight, that he is no longer performing there as earlier advertised.



“We sincerely apologise for the difficult decision that had to be taken, this was necessary, as informed by the failure of the promoters to abide by contractual obligations, chief among which was their denial of Winky D to perform with his full band, the Vigilance.



“The reason given for this denial was that since headline acts were not using a live band, he likewise should give up the band arrangement. This led to direct orders for the sound engineers to pull down the set up that would have enabled Winky D to perform with a band,” his camp said.



Renowned wheel-spinner Garry B was in charge of the decks playing for Morgan Heritage. He also played for Lutan Fyah and both camps did justice to their slots despite not having bands.

Soul Jah Love represented the local acts well with an energetic performance that saw him introducing new styles on stage that left many clamouring for more.



One of the show sponsors Boss Werras said fans should be respected in all aspects hence both artists and promoters should learn to compromise.



“We are talking of thousands of fans who came for a show and we all should learn to respect them and learn compromise,” he said. Daily News