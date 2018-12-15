WE ARE NOT READY FOR CHIKORE TRIAL : STATE





The trial of former president Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law, Simba Chikore, on charges of unlawfully detaining an employee, which was supposed to commence yesterday, has been postponed to January 24.





The State stated that they needed more time to prepare their case and that they will be ready on the said date. Chikore, who is being jointly charged with Simbarashe Mutimbe, unlawfully detained Bertha Zakeyo, a former Zimbabwe Airways employee and the reasons are unknown.





Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that Chikore, who was then Zimbabwe Airways boss, connived with Mutimbe, who was also employed by the same company, and unlawfully detained Ms Zakeyo for hours, thereby depriving her of her freedom.





It is alleged the pair barred her from leaving Zimbabwe Airways offices.