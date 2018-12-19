WARRANT OF ARREST FOR GRACE IN SA





AfriForum announced on Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for former first lady Grace Mugabe over her alleged assault of Gabriella Engels in Johannesburg last year.





Mugabe allegedly assaulted Engels at a hotel in August last year, but she has claimed that she acted in self-defence.





“We can report that the warrant of arrest has been issued for Grace Mugabe,” said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.





“It seems that justice is going to take place and we are looking forward to this matter going forward.”





The Sunday Times reported in August that the South African government accepted a court ruling declaring the diplomatic immunity granted to Mugabe as invalid. The matter was then referred back to the NPA.





“The conferment of diplomatic immunity on [Mugabe] is null and void, as the court has decided. We leave it to the NPA to see the way forward‚” international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu said in August.



