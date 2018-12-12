TWO TEENS COMMIT SUICIDE

TWO teenagers aged 16 and 18 years old committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate incidents, over undisclosed reasons.



Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the 16-year-old from Silima Village in Mangwe District, Mondli Cheme was found hanging from a tree on Sunday while 18-year-old Great Dube from Gungwe area in Gwanda was found on Monday.





He said Mondli’s body was found four days after he had gone missing.

“I can confirm that we recorded two cases of sudden death where two teenagers are suspected to have committed suicide by hanging. In the first case which occurred in Silima Village in Mangwe, Mondli Cheme left home on Wednesday evening and went to his uncle’s homestead to assist in slaughtering a beast.





“He, however, didn’t come back home as expected. His parents made a follow up with the boy’s uncle and found out he wasn’t there. They alerted neighbours who conducted a search in the area and neighbouring villages but couldn’t locate the boy.





“Mondli was later found hanging by a rope from a tree in a thick bushy area on Sunday by a villager who was looking for his cattle.” Chief Insp Ndebele said Mondli’s body didn’t have any visible injuries.





He said in the second incident, Dube left home in Gungwe area of Gwanda on Sunday morning going to the shops and didn’t return in the evening.





He said he was last seen at the shops at around 12 noon. “His body was found hanging from a tree on the following day by Mr Umphile Nyathi who was coming from the fields. Mr Nyathi was passing by when his attention was grabbed by his dogs who were barking ceaselessly. When he went to check he found Dube’s body,” he said. Chief Insp Ndebele said investigations were underway.





He urged members of the public to seek assistance when faced with challenges and not to resort to suicide as it has never been a solution. Chronicle