TOP DOC ARRESTED IN $65K LAND SCAM

A prominent Harare doctor, Jackson Nyambo, who owns Nyambo Medical Centre in Hatcliffe, appeared in court yesterday on fraud charges after he allegedly duped a family trust of US$65 000 in a botched land deal. The complainant is Munyaradzi Family Trust, which is being represented in the case by its chairperson, Mr Felix Munyaradzi, who is also the director of Delatfin Private Limited, a company that is into land development.



Nyambo was the owner of the piece of land in Borrowdale Estate. He appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba and was ordered to pay $1 500 bail.

He was remanded to January 14, 2019.



Prosecuting, Mrs Idah Mateke-Maromo told the court that on November 11, 2016, Munyaradzi Family Trust entered into a memorandum of agreement with Nyambo through Delatfin.



Delatfin was contracted to construct a 200-metre tarred road on the accused’s land and the deal was valued at US$110 875.



The two agreed that Nyambo would pay an initial deposit of US$20 000 and that an agent’s

commission of US$5 540 would be paid upon signing the Memorandum of Understanding.



An amount of US$25 875 was to be paid to Munyaradzi Family Trust by November 30, 2016.

Nyambo made the payments.





Thereafter, Nyambo is said to have engaged DanDeal Properties Private Limited, an estate agent, to sell the piece of land and it proceeded to draft an Agreement of Sale.





There were however, no title deeds to the property as the land had not yet been fully developed.

After the completion of construction work on the land, Nyambo obtained a certificate of Compliance from the City of Harare but did not inform Munyaradzi Family Trust.





Instead, Nyambo sold the land for $84 000 to Tapiwa and Theodora Kadzinga. Nyambo transferred the property to Kadzinga through a Deed of Transfer.





The offence was discovered when Mr Munyaradzi visited the stand and was told by Kadzinga that they had bought the stand from Nyambo. As a result, Munyaradzi Family Trust suffered a prejudice of US$65 000 and nothing was recovered. Herald