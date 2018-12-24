THIEVING GUARD ESCAPES JAIL

A SECURITY guard at Hillside Teacher’s College who stole goods worth more than $5 000 from the college has been ordered to do 315 hours community service.



Moses Mudenda (27) who was convicted on his own plea by Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga, will perform the community service at Hillside Police Station.



Prosecuting Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said the theft came to light a week ago after the police got a tip off. Mudenda stole the goods between January 1, 2016 and December 14 this year.



The stolen goods included bed sheets lawn mower batteries, musical instruments, chairs, garden tools, window frames, a jerry can and dinner plates.







The court heard that on December 14 this year, a team of detectives from Hillside Police Station acting on a tip-off, raided Mudenda’s house and recovered the property worth $5 101.

Mr Ephat Chivandi, the college’s administration officer identifed all the recovered property. Chronicle