SOUL JAH LOVE ARRESTED, DRAGGED TO COURT





DANCEHALL musician, Soul Muzavazi Musaki, popularly known as Soul Jah Love, appeared in court yesterday charged with breaching the aviation regulations after he allegedly forced himself through a screening point at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday.





He was stopped at the boarding gates. Musaki was represented by Mr Anesu Bangidza when he appeared before Ms Learnmore Mapiye and was granted $200 bail.





The court heard that Musaki tried to forcefully enter a screening point with a ball. When told to deflate it, Musaki allegedly refused. He was arrested.





The matter was remanded to January 9 for trial. The complainant is the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.



