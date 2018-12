SLAIN LAWYER'S FATHER SPEAKS

“Tashinga started attacking Lucy at the air base, we hear his friends tried to stop the attack to no avail to an extent that he took her out of the base and the attack continued at her house. I am surprised that they had a fight of serious magnitude which other men failed to stop, how then did they fail to get intervention from security personnel that man the airbase? They simply let him leave with her knowing very well he was attacking her and it is very painful to fathom because she died at the hands of this man,” he said.