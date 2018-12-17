SHAMBOLIC HIP HOP AWARDS AGAIN

THE hip-hop fraternity has once again proved it does not learn from its mistakes.





The seventh edition of the Zimbabwe Hip-Hop Awards (ZHHA) held at Pabloz Bar in Borrowdale in Harare on Saturday proved just that.





It was confusion writ large right from the choice of venue, list of winners to lack of coordination by the organisers of the event.





For starters, Pabloz Bar was not the right event. It is too elitist! The majority of those who attended the event could not afford even a pint of beer.





They were seated like orphans as beer prices were beyond their reach. It seems the organisers of the event did not do their homework. Most attendees were newbies, wannabes and college students who rocked the red carpet.





Big guns in the genre were nowhere close to Pabloz Bar and their absence was conspicuous





Others came late. This saw the event starting late as well. As part of the mess, organisers failed to ensure that nominees were seated in one place to save time.





They were all over the place. The hosts of the night were ZiFM’s s Lady K and P.D. Ghost of “The Fix” show. Some guests including the host PD (Paul Dendere) could be forgiven for their dressing because of the genre.





But, alas, even where they borrowed the phenomenon, “in United States”, they know how to dress hip-hop-wise.





The show saw a new crop of hip-hop artistes scooping most of the awards on offer. The artists are rarely played on radio though.





Who is to blame — the artistes or radio stations? A survey showed that hip-hop artistes are more into social media where they daily create beefs instead of promoting their music.





Former StarKids presenter Tinevimbo Chimbetete (Tulk), opened the show with his hit song “Tsika Jaivhi”.





He was drunk and failed to do justice to his hit song. In an interview, show awards director Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison said everything went by the book.





“There will always be an outcry just because a few people do not know someone does not mean he does not deserve or he did not work hard. Everyone that won on Saturday deserves it and we have evidence. It does not mean that when you are popular you should win.





“Regarding the big guns, they are not working, there is a new school coming up. Hip-hop is evolving. It is our job to create these big guns. We should not say it was not a success because big guns were not there.





“Hip-hop music is being appreciated. At first I thought the venue was not suitable but people turned up. It was a great good show. About fans and stars not affording drinks, it was not my problem. I could not afford some drinks. Hip-hop is a lifestyle and we have to start showing them these exclusive places so they get the appreciation,” he said.













AND THE WINNERS ARE . . .













Best Media Journalist — Michael Shoko





Best Online Media — The ZimTainment





Best Diaspora — Yung Tyran





Best Group — Mulanation





Best Local Brand — Zvanhuwa





Best Gospel — Courtney Antipas













Best Dance Group — Antivirus





Best Collaboration — Asaph ft Fish F McSwagg, Tha Dawg





Best Producer — Rayo Beats





Best Club DJ — Ray Dizz





Best Underground — H Files





Best Radio DJ — Lady K and PD The Ghost





Best Hip-Hop Hustle — Takura





Best Album — Mariachi





Best Hip-Hop Verse — Ti Gonzi (Scream for me)





Best Video — Mambo by Asaph





Best Newcomer — Tanto Wavie





Song of the Year — Mambo by Asaph





Best Female — Natasha Muz





Best Male — Takura





Best Hip-Hop Personality — Mudiwa





Best People’s Choice — Brythreesixty





Best Dressed Male — Mudiwa



