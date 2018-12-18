ROBBERS BREAK INTO FARMER'S HOUSE WHILE AWAY, STEAL $25K





A farmer in Goromonzi District lost $25 000 cash to thieves who broke into his house while he was outside the country.





Police in Mashonaland East Province confirmed the incident. Peter Cocker, of Bromley, left the money in a locker in his house while he travelled outside the country.





On his return, he discovered robbers had broken into his house and stolen the money. Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Mwanza confirmed the incident.





“The incident occurred on December 12 at Thursfield Farm in Bromley. After discovering the burglary, Cocker made a police report at Goromonzi Police Station and investigations are in progress,” said Insp Mwanza.





He warned the public against keeping large amounts of cash at home. “We appeal to members of the public to use the conventional banking system and avoid keeping money at home. Robbers are now targeting people at their homes especially those who keep money and other valuables at home,” he said.





He said robbery cases went up during the festive season. “As we approach the festive season we anticipate a sharp increase in robbery cases, hence we urge members of the public to remain alert and cautious to safeguard their premises. It is also advisable to install surveillance cameras, floodlights, gated walls, burglar bars to avoid being attacked,” he said.



