PROF MAKHURANE DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

NATIONAL University of Science and Technology’s (Nust) founding Vice Chancellor Professor Phinias Makhurane has been declared a national hero.

Prof Makhurane who succumbed to diabetes at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo last Saturday, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Saturday.

Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi announced the Zanu-PF Politburo’s unanimous decision to accord Prof Makhurane hero’s status this morning at the late academic’s home in Fourwinds suburb, Bulawayo.