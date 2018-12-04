PRISONERS NOW BATH IN A DAM IN GURUVE





Water shortages have hit Guruve prison following a pump break down last month, NewsDay has learnt.





Over 250 people at the prison camp — officers, their families and inmates — now rely on borehole water from Gwakwe Primary School.





Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi could neither confirm nor deny the issue, urging NewsDay to visit Guruve Prison.





“Go to Guruve and see the events on the ground. I am not staying in Guruve either, so how can I know of things that are happening in Guruve?” Zimondi said.





When NewsDay arrived at the prison last week, about 30 inmates were being led to Gwakwe Dam for a bath, posing a security risk.





One of the officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had gone for a month without water and, in some instances, inmates go for days without bathing.

“We are in serious trouble due to lack of water. Our water pump blew up a month ago and we are suffering. In some instances, we skip our bath because it is very difficult to take a bath at a dam,” the prison officer said.





Last week, a cholera outbreak was reported in Mt Darwin, in the same province of Mashonaland Central, and it has claimed four lives, with nearly 200 people hospitalised.