POLITICAL LABEL DOES NOT SCARE ME : WINKY D





DANCEHALL chanter Winky D, who is riding high with his latest single Kasong Kejecha, yesterday said it was difficult for an artiste to explore human rights themes in Zimbabwe without being labelled political.





Speaking at a Press conference where Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) organisers and the Netherlands Embassy in Harare announced that they were joining hands to celebrate Human Rights Day and the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Winky D said the programme was significant to him.





The five-day film and live music concert is set to roar to life today at Kamunhu business centre in Mabvuku, Harare. “This human rights programme that I am part of means a lot to me because as artistes in terms of expressing our views, it is very difficult to mention things concerning human rights without being labelled political,” he said.





“So, for me as Winky D, this is a great platform. So on Saturday I am going to be expressing myself to the fullest without fear and bias, so I just want you to urge your friends and relatives to come out in their numbers and have a nice time on Saturday.”





The artiste said he was excited to be part of a programme where he will be using his music as a vehicle to spread awareness on human rights issues.





The free film and music programme will also feature chanters Freeman, Killer T, Jah Signal and the Female DJ Movement.





Opening at Kamunhu business centre today, the screenings and musical performances will then move to Hatcliffe tomorrow, Chigovanyika in St Mary’s in Chitungwiza on Thursday before heading to Ziko in Seke and Overspill in Epworth on Friday and Saturday respectively.





Netherlands ambassador to Zimbabwe, Barbara van Hellemond said the initiative is meant to promote wider awareness on issues surrounding human rights through film and music.



