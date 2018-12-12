PARIRENYATWA GETS PASSPORT BACK





Harare Magistrate Bianca Makwande has temporarily released former Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa’s passport to allow the accused to travel to Ghana for an AIDS summit.





Dr Parirenyatwa is the vice president of a regional body that tackles AIDS issues. Meanwhile, former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s trial has been postponed to the 19th of December.



