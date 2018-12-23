MUTODI'S $500 A DAY SHAME





MEDIA, Information and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Energy Mutodi allegedly wants the government to pay him $500 a day payment for using his private car for official business.





Mutodi’s government-issued car was damaged in an accident a day after he was allocated the vehicle.





According to government sources, the Goromonzi West MP rejected a state-trained driver and insisted on using his “trusted driver”, who a day after receiving a Toyota Prado, crashed the vehicle.





A staggering $61 000 is needed to repair the car. “The deputy minister insisted on using an inappropriate driver as his personal driver,” the source said.





“The driver had an accident within a day of the deputy minister being given a Prado.”





The sources said Mutodi approached permanent secretary Ndavaningi “Nick” Mangwana with a request to use his private car for government business.





“The car was extensively damaged and the ministry now needs $61 000 to repair it,” the source added.





“The ministry has no extra car to give and a response from Mangwana indicated that the state would service his car.”





Correspondence seen by this publication revealed that last month the government hired a vehicle for Mutodi when he toured Matabeleland North where his driver was involved in another accident.





Mangwana refused to entertain questions on the matter saying: “Mutodi is my minister, I can’t talk or discuss with you his conditions of service.”





But an official from the Finance ministry said the government cannot approve Mutodi’s request.





“Government is broke and $500 per day was unrealistic,” he said. However, Mutodi said he did not charge the government as claimed.





He confirmed that his government-issued car and the hired vehicle were involved in separate accidents.





“Yes, I am using my car because the ministry has not yet allocated a car to me. Government has not yet acquired vehicles,” he said.





“Yes, I was given a car, and was involved in an accident and the ministry could not replace the car. The other party admitted that they were guilty and paid a fine.”





He said he was not in the hired car when it was involved in an accident. Yes, but that one is a different issue, it involved third parties,” he said.



