MOTLATHE REPORT NEXT WEEK : ED

“Takashamiswa tamuka tikaona mbeu 10kg yava more than $100. Takavadaidza vechikamu ichi ku State House. Tisati tambotaura zvikanzi tadzikisa yava $45… (We were shocked to wake up the price of a 10kg bag of maize seed suddenly pegged at more than $100. We called those in the sector to State House and before we could ask them why they quickly said we have reduced it to $45…),” he said.