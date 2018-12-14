MOTLATHE REPORT NEXT WEEK : ED





President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is also the ruling Zanu PF First Secretary, says he has received the report from the Commission of Inquiry into the August 1, 2018 Post-Election Violence, revealing that it will be made public next week.





Delivering his keynote address at the official opening of the 17th annual National People’s Conference in Esigodini today, President Mnangagwa condemned the violence that occurred in Harare after elections, adding that he together with the vice presidents are studying the Motlanthe Commission report and will make it public next week.





Turning to the conference, the President say it is the first conference since the coming in of the new dispensation, and the first since Zanu PF won the 30 July harmonised elections resoundingly.





President Mnangagwa reiterated that they will be no GNU as Zanu PF got two thirds majority, adding that although the opposition disputed the election results and went to the Constitutional Court, his victory was upheld.





“Let us not worry about those making irritating noises…as Zanu PF we have no agenda for a GNU. The focus is on rebuilding the economy and creating employment,” said President Mnangagwa.





Cde Mnangagwa said his administration will always listen to the people so as to deliver to them a better life.





“We must listen to what people want so that we achieve the Zimbabwe that we all want. The new dispensation has brought servant leadership. Those who elect are masters, those who are elected are servants,” said the President.





Turning to the economy, the President said government has committed to maintain fiscal discipline, reduce budget deficit and increasing exports across all sectors.





Said President Mnangagwa: “We need to address the issue of our own domestic currency once all the macro-economic fundamentals have been met.”





The President acknowledged that the conference is being held amid fuel shortages, high prices of medicines, agriculture inputs and basic commodities, but condemned the triple pricing regime, saying ”this should stop”..





“Takashamiswa tamuka tikaona mbeu 10kg yava more than $100. Takavadaidza vechikamu ichi ku State House. Tisati tambotaura zvikanzi tadzikisa yava $45… (We were shocked to wake up the price of a 10kg bag of maize seed suddenly pegged at more than $100. We called those in the sector to State House and before we could ask them why they quickly said we have reduced it to $45…),” he said.





He said government is committed to the realignment of laws with the constitution, adding that a number of legislative bills will be tabled during the current session to align laws.





“POSA and AIPPA will be looked into to see how the 2 laws can be amended,” he said.





He spoke about devolution saying Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube allocated funds for the exercise in the 2019 budget, urging provinces to unite and develop their areas using available resources, but cautioned that Zimbabwe remains a unitary state.





“As we implement devolution, let us all of us remain mindful that this republic is a unitary state…it’s a unitary state with diverse cultures, beliefs, religions but it remains united,” said President Mnangagwa.





President Mnangagwa said government is installing broadcasting transmitters in all corners of the country to ensure all people get access to radio signals and urged the rolling out of telecommunications infrastructure in all provinces to ensure even those in remote areas access telecomms services.





He spoke about energy projects which are key to the industrialisation agenda and these include the Batoka Gorge Hydro Power project, Kariba South Hydro Power project which was commissioned and is adding 300mw into the national grid, and Hwange unit 7 and 8 expansion project.





The President expressed gratitude to China for supporting these energy projects.





President Mnangagwa said dualisation of the Beitbridge road, Harare-Chirundu, among others, is underway, adding that urban and rural roads and bridges rehabilitation is being implemented and creating jobs in the process.





Turning to mining, the President commended artisanal miners for contributing most of the gold to Fidelity Printers and Refineries.





He noted that manufacturing sector capacity utilisation is improving with various companies, new and existing, being resuscitated and employment being created – companies like Arenel, Tregers, Willowton, Cains, Davipel, Nestle, among others.





President Mnangagwa said government will continue to support farmers through Command Agriculture and inputs distribution is on course, adding that livestock is also being distributed under Command Livestock in Matabeleland provinces, and that the programme will spread to other provinces later.





He urged farmers to plant crops that are suitable for their areas to ensure food security, saying the Grain Marketing Board is ready to accept all the crops and is offering a good price.





“No one should starve of hunger…the country has enough strategic grain reserves… tinokwanisa kuti tese munyika tirarame tichiguta kusvika gore rinouya takohwa zve…hapana anofanira kufa nenzara,” said President Mnangagwa.





Commenting on the current doctors’ strike, President Mnangagwa said doctors must respect the sanctity of human life, besides just focusing on their grievances.





He also said government is set to open retail pharmacies so that people can purchase medicines at affordable prices.





President Mnangagwa concluded his address by tabling the Central Committee Report which outlines the journey travelled by Zanu PF in the last 12 months. zbc



