MLISWA CHASED AWAY FROM PARLY COMMITTEE





Norton legislator Temba Mliswa continues to hog the limelight for the wrong reasons after he was chased away from the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement where he had barged into a meeting for an unspecified agenda.





Honourable Mliswa, who also chairs the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development, is currently in the eye of a storm after a failed attempt on Monday to discuss the Hwange Colliery Company reconstruction despite the matter being before the courts, making it sub judice.





Hardly a day after he unsuccessfully tried to push through the oral evidence session of the Mines and Mining Development Committee to deliberate on the reconstruction of Hwange Colliery Company despite the matter being before the courts, Mliswa this Tuesday allegedly barged into the Lands Committee unannounced, claiming he was sent by unnamed powers-that-be to represent their interests in the committee.





Committee chair Gokwe Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, confirmed that the committee chased him away because he is not a member of the committee.





Efforts to get Mliswa’s reasons for gate-crashing the meeting proved fruitless as he was not picking up his phone.





Following yesterday’s debacle, Mliswa, in apologising for his behaviour, coupled with poor judgement, hinted that he might reconsider his position as chairman of the Mines Committee.





As Chairperson of the Mines Committee, Mliswa has attracted unwarranted attention to himself in the past with probably his altercation with the then Minister of Home Affairs Dr Obert Mpofu being the highlight.





Dr Mpofu refused to give evidence before Mliswa citing his demeanour when he once visited him at his home nicodemously as the excuse.





He also clashed with Dr Daniel Shumba who he accused of exhibiting extortionist tendencies while he was the then chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee and had said Mliswa was a power hungry legislator who wanted to upstage him from his position.



