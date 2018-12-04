MISS TOURISM NOT READY FOR WORLD STAGE

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ), Tafadzwa Primrose Jaricha, who was crowned in September at a pageant held in Bulawayo, will not be taking part in the world contest because she is not prepared.







Speaking at a prize handover ceremony for the MTZ winners, the pageant’s licence-holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda said the board had reached a decision to have the queen participate in next year’s Miss Tourism World contest.





She will therefore reign for another year and this will hopefully give her more time to prepare for the international pageant.





Asked if Jaricha was not suitable for the world arena, Sibanda defended her saying she was qualified but a lot still needed to be done if she is to make a mark there.





“In my 32 years’ experience in the modelling sector, I’ve noticed that we just crown the winner and then two months down the line, she’s on a global platform. Everything will have been done hurriedly and when she reaches the spot, she won’t be ready and mature for the world standards hence her confidence will not be strong,” Sibanda explained.





“Our goal is to win and bring the crown home so we need a full year of her learning the ropes and working on her wardrobe. She’ll now take part in the 2019 edition.”





Mpofu-Sibanda said these changes did not mean a pageant will not be held next year.

“Next year, we’ll crown Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2019 but she’ll only contest on the world stage in 2020.”





Jaricha who is based in Mutare and is a lawyer by profession, was yesterday presented with a Mercedes Benz C200 Compressor that has already been registered in her name.

She also received $10 000, a return air ticket to Malaysia as well as gift vouchers as part of her prizes for winning the contest.





Her first princess, Natalie Mangondo walked away with $7 000 while Life Matunzeni got $5 000.

All the 21 finalists who took part in the contest got $1 000 each from Prophet Walter Magaya.

Jaricha said she had started working on her beauty with a purpose project which she has named ‘Kureva’.





“I have deep interest in the youths and it was my goal before being crowned to empower the ghetto youths especially. Kureva will address teenage pregnancies and career guidance. Working with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, I’m going to include domestic tourism in the project,” she said. Chronicle