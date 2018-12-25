Tuesday, 25 December 2018

MERRY CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, December 25, 2018  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

We would like to thank you very much for your support throughout this year. It has been a tough year for many Zimbabweans,  A coffee or two will be greatly appreciated by all of us here at Newsdzezimbabwe. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. 




Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 