Tuesday, 25 December 2018
MERRY CHRISTMAS
Tuesday, December 25, 2018
We would like to thank you very much for your support throughout this year. It has been a tough year for many Zimbabweans, A coffee or two will be greatly appreciated by all of us here at Newsdzezimbabwe. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.
NEWS
