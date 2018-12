MDC REJECTS MOTLANTHE REPORT

The conflation of Zanu PF and the state in the history of Zimbabwe has resulted in the unfortunate systemic and serial killing of civilians seen as opposition from immediately after independence to now. The Gukurahundi experiences in the 80s; the targeting of white farmers and hundreds of thousands of farm workers in the early 2000s; Operation Murambatsvina (drive away the filth) in 2005 that left more than 1.5 million people homeless; post-election violence in 2008 with widespread and systematic extra-judicial killings are some of the examples of the result of this conflation of party and state.