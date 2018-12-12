MAZIWISA GETS BAIL

FORMER Highfield legislator Psychology Maziwisa and ex-ZBC news anchor Oscar Pambuka, who were last week jailed for 30 months for fraud, have been freed on $800 bail apiece.
They were found guilty of duping Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of over $12 000. Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube ordered the pair’s release on condition that they surrender their passports, and report once monthly to the police.
Following their sentencing last week, the pair’s lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange of Venturas & Samukange Legal Practitioners, successfully applied for bail pending appeal. They are appealing against both conviction and sentence.
