MAZIWISA GETS BAIL





FORMER Highfield legislator Psychology Maziwisa and ex-ZBC news anchor Oscar Pambuka, who were last week jailed for 30 months for fraud, have been freed on $800 bail apiece.





They were found guilty of duping Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of over $12 000. Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube ordered the pair’s release on condition that they surrender their passports, and report once monthly to the police.



