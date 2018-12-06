MAZIWISA AND PAMBUKA CONVICTED, JAILED

Former Highfield Member of Parliament Psychology Maziwisa and Former ZBC News anchor Oscar Pambuka who were facing two counts of fraud have been found guilty. They have been sentenced to an effective 2 and a half years in prison.
The duo duped Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of over $12 000 in Public Relation deal.
Maziwisa and Pambuka were awarded a tender to do public relations work for Zesa Holdings by former Energy minister Samuel Undenge at a time the power utility had its own functional public relations department. The tender was awarded to their firm Fruitful Communications (Pvt) Ltd.
