MAN ARRESTED WITH HUMAN HEAD

In gory scenes witnessed in Harare yesterday morning, a man was found in possession of a human head following a high-speed chase in the capital.



The suspect was also allegedly driving a suspected stolen vehicle. Coincidentally, the arrest followed the discovery of a dismembered human body in a disused toilet around the light industry area.



National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Sunday Mail yesterday evening that investigations are underway.





“We are still doing an investigation on that issue and we cannot release more details, but we can confirm a man was found with a (human)head in a car,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.





“It is said he had stolen the car, leading to a chase. The man is currently in police custody and we shall release a statement soon.





“Firstly, a dismembered human body was found in a disused toilet on Lytton Road in Harare and it had no head and a leg. Then today a man was found with a human head in the boot of a car.” Sunday Mail