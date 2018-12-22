MAN ARRESTED WITH HUMAN HEAD

In gory scenes witnessed in Harare yesterday morning, a man was found in possession of a human head following a high-speed chase in the capital.
The suspect was also allegedly driving a suspected stolen vehicle. Coincidentally, the arrest followed the discovery of a dismembered human body in a disused toilet around the light industry area.
“We are still doing an investigation on that issue and we cannot release more details, but we can confirm a man was found with a (human)head in a car,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
“It is said he had stolen the car, leading to a chase. The man is currently in police custody and we shall release a statement soon.
