LAND DEALS : ZANU PF BIGWIG ARRESTED

Zanu-PF’s Mashonaland West political commissar Cde Simon Solomon has been arrested on allegations of engaging in irregular land deals.



Cde Solomon is currently detained at Kadoma Central Police Station. He is alleged to have illegally sold a farm in the province for at least $10 000.



Since the launch of the land reform programme in 2000 the bulk of farmland now belongs to the State and cannot be sold privately. Herald